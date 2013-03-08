Panel Round One

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

We want to remind everybody about the upcoming WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME! cinema event, happening on May 2nd. You could witness the magic of WAIT WAIT live in a movie theater near you. Finally, an opportunity to enjoy this same radio show among a crowd of strangers, while paying $8 for a box of Milk Duds.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Paula, in some alarming news, al-Qaida is now drawing inspiration for their attacks from what?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Justin Timberlake.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Justin Timberlake?

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SAGAL: This week, we bring sexy back against the infidel.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SAGAL: I'd like that, but no.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah, his early work.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Think Herbie the Hate Bug.

POUNDSTONE: They've gotten inspiration from Dean Jones' films.

SAGAL: Not specifically Dean Jones movies but though I do admire...

POUNDSTONE: Disney movies.

SAGAL: Well, close enough, from kid's movies.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Now, this is how we know this. As we've mentioned, al-Qaida has this magazine called Inspire. It's for its members...

POUNDSTONE: Yes.

SAGAL: ...with all kinds of tips, tricks and beauty hints for the young jihadist. And in a recent article, the magazine discusses that classic oil slick trick. You know, using its car...

POUNDSTONE: Oh, yes.

SAGAL: ...saying, quote, "For best results, choose a bend on a mountainous road. The sliding will surprise the infidel much more, maybe even causing a down the mountain Chitty Chitty Bang Bang flying special," unquote.

POUNDSTONE: OK, but that's not from a Disney film.

SAGAL: I didn't say it was.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, right.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I said it was a kid's movie.

POUNDSTONE: Oh, you said kid's movies.

SAGAL: We all know that Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was produced by AM Productions, the same guys who did the James Bond movies.

POUNDSTONE: That's exactly correct, Peter.

SAGAL: Which is why "Goldfinger" plays Baron Von Bomburst. You don't need to tell me that.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

FIROOZEH DUMAS: Wow.

SAGAL: Thank you. But back to terrorism.

POUNDSTONE: Wow.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So al-Qaida is watching kids' movies and they're getting inspiration for their attacks from kids' movies. Other articles indicate they might start making their own films, their own kids' films. For example...

BILL KURTIS: The Shaggy Mullah.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: Wreck It Omar.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: Mary Poppins: The Infidel Whore.

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.