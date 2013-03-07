Bringing The World Home To You

Time Warner To Spin Off Magazine Unit

Published March 7, 2013 at 4:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a Time Warner split.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: You may recall when Time Inc. merged with Warner Brothers, huge, huge media merger. And now it's time for a little entropy. Last night, Time Warner announced its spinning off its magazine unit. That includes publications like, "Time Magazine," "Sports Illustrated" and "People."

A statement from the company says that unit will become a separate, publicly-traded company by the end of the year, and allow Time Warner to focus on its TV side - HBO, CNN and TNT, among other things. Time Warner had been in talks to combine its magazines with another company but those negotiations broke down. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

