STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with a call for reform at the United Nations. Joseph M. Torsella represents the United States on the U.N. budget committee. He says it's a tough budget process, complicated by diplomats who show up drunk.

Ambassador Torsella made, quote, "the modest proposal that the negotiating room should be inebriation-free." He says he wants this, even though sloshed negotiators have provided the U.S. with, quote, "strategic opportunities."

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.