Prediction

BILL KURTIS: Now, panel, where will horses turn up next? Alonzo Bodden?

ALONZO BODDEN: We're going to be shocked when we see horses running the Indy 500 to save on fuel.

(LAUGHTER)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Jessi Klein?

JESSI KLEIN: I think we will see a horse on the roof of Mitt Romney's car.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: An oldie but a goodie.

KLEIN: So stupid. It's so old.

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca?

MO ROCCA: Well, I'd like to see horses show up in shampoo commercials.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: And if that happens, Mo, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. What a pleasure.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Jessi Klein, Mo Rocca. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and will still be next week when we see you again.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.