Prediction
BILL KURTIS: Now, panel, where will horses turn up next? Alonzo Bodden?
ALONZO BODDEN: We're going to be shocked when we see horses running the Indy 500 to save on fuel.
(LAUGHTER)
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Jessi Klein?
JESSI KLEIN: I think we will see a horse on the roof of Mitt Romney's car.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: An oldie but a goodie.
KLEIN: So stupid. It's so old.
SAGAL: And Mo Rocca?
MO ROCCA: Well, I'd like to see horses show up in shampoo commercials.
(LAUGHTER)
KURTIS: And if that happens, Mo, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. What a pleasure.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Jessi Klein, Mo Rocca. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and will still be next week when we see you again.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.