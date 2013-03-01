Obama Pardons 17 People; His First Pardons In More Than A Year

President Obama, who has issued few pardons during his time in office, announced on Friday that he had pardoned 17 people convicted of mostly minor offenses.

The AP reports:

"No one well-known was on the list released by the White House. Some of the crimes drew light penalties in the first place — such as a North Carolina woman sentenced to two years' probation and 100 hours of community service for distributing satellite cable decryption devices.

"A dozen of the 17 had been placed on probation. The other five had been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 54 days to five years. For those placed on probation, the length ranged from one year to five years."

CBS' Mark Knoller, a trove of useful statistics, reports on Twitter that today's pardons bring Obama's total to 39, the "fewest of any president since James Garfield in 1881."

From the White House, here's a list of all the 17 individuals:

• Robert Leroy Bebee – Rockville, Maryland.

Offense: Misprision of a felony, 18 U.S.C. § 4.

Sentence: Two years probation.

• James Anthony Bordinaro – Gloucester, Massachusetts.

Offenses: Conspiracy to restrain, suppress, and eliminate competition in violation of the Sherman Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1; conspiracy to submit false statements, 18 U.S.C. § 371.

Sentence: 12 months imprisonment, three years supervised release and a $55,000 fine.

• Kelli Elisabeth Collins – Harrison, Arkansas.

Offense: Aiding and abetting a wire fraud, 18 U.S.C. §§ 1343, 2.

Sentence: Five years probation.

• Edwin Hardy Futch, Jr. – Pembroke, Georgia.

Offense: Theft from an interstate shipment, 18 U.S.C. §§ 659, 2.

Sentence: Five years probation, $2,399.72 restitution.

• Cindy Marie Griffith – Moyock, North Carolina.

Offense: Distribution of satellite cable television decryption devices, 47 U.S.C.

§ 605(e)(4), 18 U.S.C. § 2.

Sentence: Two years probation with 100 hours of community service.

• Roy Eugene Grimes, Sr. – Athens, Tennessee.

Offenses: Falsely altering a United States postal money order, 18 U.S.C. § 500; passing,

uttering, and publishing a forged and altered money order with intent to defraud,

18 U.S.C. § 500.

Sentence: 18 months probation.

• Jon Christopher Kozeliski– Decatur, Illinois.

Offense: Conspiracy to traffic counterfeit goods, 18 U.S.C. §§ 371, 2320.

Sentence: One year of probation with six months of home confinement, $10,000 fine.

• Jimmy Ray Mattison – Anderson, South Carolina.

Offenses: Conspiracy to transport and cause the transportation of altered securities in

interstate commerce, 18 U.S.C. §§ 371, 2314; transporting and causing the transportation

of altered securities in interstate commerce, 18 U.S.C. §§ 2314, 2.

Sentence: Three years probation.

• An Na Peng – Honolulu, Hawaii.

Offense: Conspiracy to defraud the Immigration and Naturalization Service,

18 U.S.C. § 371.

Sentence: Two years probation, $2,000 fine.

• Michael John Petri – Montrose, South Dakota.

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled

substance (cocaine), 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a), 846.

Sentence: Five years imprisonment, three years supervised release.

• Karen Alicia Ragee – Decatur, Illinois.

Offense: Conspiracy to traffic counterfeit goods, 18 U.S.C. §§ 371, 2320.

Sentence: One year of probation with six months of home confinement, $2,500 fine.

• Jamari Salleh – Alexandria, Virginia.

Offense: False claims upon and against the United States, 18 U.S.C. §§ 287, 2.

Sentence: Four years probation, $5,000 fine, $5,900 restitution.

• Alfor Sharkey – Omaha, Nebraska.

Offense: Unauthorized acquisition of food stamps, 7 U.S.C. § 2024(b)(1).

Sentence: Three years probation with 100 hours of community service, $2,750 restitution.

• Donald Barrie Simon, Jr. – Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Offense: Aiding and abetting in the theft of an interstate shipment, 18 U.S.C. §§ 659, 2.

Sentence: Two years imprisonment, three years probation.

• Lynn Marie Stanek – Tualatin, Oregon.

Offense: Unlawful use of a communication facility to distribute cocaine,

21 U.S.C. § 843(b).

Sentence: Six months in jail, five years probation conditioned on residence in a

community treatment center for a period not to exceed one year.

• Larry Wayne Thornton – Forsyth, Georgia.

Offense: Possession of an unregistered firearm, 26 U.S.C. §§ 5861(d), 5871; possession of

a firearm without a serial number, 26 U.S.C. §§ 5861(i), 5871.

Sentence: Four years probation.

• Donna Kaye Wright – Friendship, Tennessee.

Offense: Embezzlement and misapplication of bank funds, 18 U.S.C. § 656.

Sentence: 54 days imprisonment, three years probation conditioned on performance of six hours of community service per week.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.