Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell Play Not My Job

Published February 22, 2013 at 2:55 PM EST
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell arrive at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, 2011.

This segment was originally broadcast on Aug. 2, 2012.

Real-life Hollywood couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are a.) famous b.) adorable c.) funny d.) the stars of Hit and Run,a new movie they made together,and e.) amazingly, all of the above.

We've invited them to play a game called "First thing you're going to need is an adorable collective nickname." Before there was Brangelina, before there was Bennifer, there was "Dickenliz," the most amazing, tabloid fodder celebrity couple of all time: Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Bell and Shepard will answer three questions about a Hollywood pair who knew how to live large.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

