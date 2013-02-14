Obama's Road Trip To Conclude With Florida Break

President Obama will cap off a busy week of politicking with some R&R in Florida.

Obama plans to travel to the West Palm Beach area for what his spokesman called "some well-deserved downtime."

"He's going to spend Presidents Day weekend relaxing with some friends," said White House spokesman Josh Earnest. "There's no work on the schedule."

The getaway follows three days of campaign-style events building on the president's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Obama visited North Carolina on Wednesday to promote manufacturing. He spoke about preschool in Georgia on Thursday. And Friday, he'll hold an event in his hometown of Chicago.

In contrast, there are no public events on the schedule in Florida, although Earnest says the president won't be completely idle.

Obama "will fulfill his responsibilities as president even while he's getting some well-deserved downtime," Earnest said. "I don't think the American people will begrudge him that."

