With Love From NPR

By Katie Burk
Published February 13, 2013 at 2:31 PM EST

Love NPR? Love someone who loves NPR? Share that feeling in the language of public radio with one of our new NPR Valentine cards. From syncing lips at the Tiny Desk to a Science Friday kind of chemistry, here are six designs that will appeal to your public radio sweetheart.

Planet Money confirmed: you're a sound investment.
Katie Burk / NPR
/
Let's sync our lips at the Tiny Desk.
Katie Burk / NPR
/
We have chemistry like Science Friday.
Katie Burk / NPR
/
You're the solution to my Sunday Puzzler.
Katie Burk / NPR
/
I'd like to broadcast my love for you on all 975 NPR Stations.
Katie Burk / NPR
/

Got an idea for more NPR-inspired love notes? Email us at ThisisNPR@npr.org.

Katie Burk is graphic designer at NPR, and the creative hand illustrating NPR Valentines.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Katie Burk