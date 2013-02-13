Bryan Ferry: A Forward-Looking Musician Turns To The Past

Throughout his career, English musician Bryan Ferry has been one of popular music's most forward-looking performers. His band Roxy Music remodeled rock into an artsy, cosmopolitan sound in the early '70s and spearheaded the New Romantic style of the '80s.

On his latest album, though, Ferry looks to the past. The Jazz Age features instrumental recordings of some of Ferry's classic songs, performed in the style of 1920s jazz.

"For quite a few years, I've wanted to do an instrumental album of my songs," Ferry says, "something where the spotlight was on me as the songwriter rather than me as the singer."

Ferry's new album came out Tuesday.

