Montana TV Station Warns Of Attacking Zombies

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

KRTV viewers in Great Falls, Montana were interrupted by a bizarre emergency message yesterday: Zombies On The Attack.

(SOUNDBITE OF EMERGENCY MESSAGE)

MONTAGNE: The Great Falls Tribune reports several people called the local police station wondering if there really were zombies on the loose. Of course it was a hoax. KRTV apologized, saying someone hacked into the Emergency Alert System.

It is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.