Montana TV Station Warns Of Attacking Zombies
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.
KRTV viewers in Great Falls, Montana were interrupted by a bizarre emergency message yesterday: Zombies On The Attack.
(SOUNDBITE OF EMERGENCY MESSAGE)
MONTAGNE: The Great Falls Tribune reports several people called the local police station wondering if there really were zombies on the loose. Of course it was a hoax. KRTV apologized, saying someone hacked into the Emergency Alert System.
