Potato Chip Flavors Walk On The Wild Side

Let's move on from pretzels to potato chips with our last word in business. Why not - as in - why not make potato chips that taste like chicken and waffles or cheesy garlic bread?

Or hot sauce? Why not? We imagine that's what someone at Lays Potato Chips said because these chip flavors are apparently real.

MONTAGNE: That's according to the Associated Press, L.A. Times, and a number of folks who say they've already seen the new products in stores and posted photos online - this part of a contest in which customers offer their suggestions for new chip varieties.

INSKEEP: The company is expected to make an official announcement about the winning flavors tomorrow. One must only wonder what some of the rejected ideas were.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.