Romance Can Be Tricky For Fortune Cookie Messages

Published February 11, 2013 at 7:34 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Romance can be tricky, as the world's largest fortune cookie maker discovered. The New York Post reports that Brooklyn based Wonton Food is nixing its slightly suggestive fortune after parents complained about children reading them. So, the evening promises romantic interest may, instead, read: you make every day special. Experts say it's best to keep the tiny messages really bland, though you wouldn't want to say that about your date this Valentine's Day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

