Play-By-Play: Read Along With The Grammy Awards

By Stephen Thompson
Published February 8, 2013
1 of 7  — Musicians Gotye, Kimbra and William Bowden accept the Record of the Year award for "Somebody That I Used to Know."
2 of 7  — The band fun. wins a Grammy for song of the year with "We Are Young." It also grab Best New Artist Sunday.
3 of 7  — Taylor Swift opens the awards show.
4 of 7  — Singer Frank Ocean accepts Best Urban Contemporary Album award for Channel Orange.
5 of 7  — Alicia Keys takes the stage with Maroon 5.
6 of 7  — Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z perform at the Grammys.
7 of 7  — Adele accepts the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for Set Fire to the Rain (Live).
With the conclusion of Sunday night's ceremony, Linda Holmes and I have now live-blogged fully one-eleventh of the Grammy Awards' 55 annual incarnations. Below is our original post and an archived live blog of the telecast:

For the fifth straight year, whether we're marveling at Taylor Swift's capacity for surprise or trying to figure out what to type during the combined 37 minutes of Bruno Mars performances, we're here to serve your reading-along needs. So for those who keep one eye on a TV, one eye on your Twitter feed and one eye on our live blog, you won't miss a thing.

Linda and I appeared with Scott Simon on Weekend Edition Saturday, where we answer some of Scott's burning Grammy questions — about the ever-vexing difference between Song of the Year and Record of the Year, about fearless predictions, about how the Grammys can possibly give out so few statues over the course of a four-hour telecast, and more. And, because Scott loves Katy Perry the way I love warm spring days, he inquires about her chances this year.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk.
