Sandwich Monday: Grilled Cheese With Mac N' Cheese

We live in an age of great marriages: William and Kate, Kim and Kanye (oh, wait, she's still married to this guy), Kim and The Next One. Best of all, though, is "The Mac" from , in Chicago. The sandwich weds a classic Grilled Cheese with Mac N' Cheese, in one easy to absorb package.

Ian: I honestly feel like we're five years away from never again having to use the word "or" in America.

Robert:If they added a layer of animal crackers and poured on chocolate milk they'd have every preschool lunch I ever had.

Mike: Finally, I can enjoy mac n' cheese without getting my hands all gooey.

/ NPR / A look within.

Mike: It looks like the grilled cheese sandwich is infested.

Ian: I like that it has a grilled cheese and mac n' cheese in there, but Samsung makes a sandwich that also has an MP3 player and an 8-megapixel camera.

Robert: I think this is the sandwich I saw on a wanted poster in Dr. Atkins' office.

/ NPR / Fear. Delicious fear.

Miles: Should I be nervous that I'm sweating cheese sauce?

Ian: The only cheesier sandwich I've had is the I-Believe-The-Children-Are-The-Future-wich.

Eva: I love mac n' cheese with bread crumbs sprinkled on the top. I think someone read the recipe wrong here.

/ NPR / Robert tastes poetry for the first time.

Ian: I'm going to feel bad if this isn't a recipe, but a helpless sandwich who'd just fattened up on mac n' cheese to try and survive the winter.

Miles: This may seem like too much to eat at first, but the leftovers prove to be a wonderful makeshift pillow as you slide into a food coma.

[The verdict: delicious. Some complained the texture was too soft. It could benefit from a little crunch, something that could be easily accomplished by just battering and deep frying it.]

