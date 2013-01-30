Bringing The World Home To You

Peace Dove Fights Off Sea Gull At Vatican March

Published January 30, 2013 at 7:49 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

The Caravan of Peace is an annual march at the Vatican. As Pope Benedict looked on, two doves, symbolizing peace, were released into St. Peter's Square. It was beautiful until a seagull assaulted one of the doves. Time magazine got one of the finest headlines ever seen outside The Onion: Pope's Dove of Peace Attacked by Seagull of Irony. But the symbolism grew deeper when the surprisingly tough Dove of Peace fought off the much larger seagull.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

