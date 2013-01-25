PHOTOS: Scenes From The March For Life

Thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered across the nation's capital Friday, marking the 40th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.
For many, faith was a large part of their opposition. Dunia Minniun from New Jersey, brought her husband's cross to the rally so he could be with her "to save the lives of the innocents."
The once presidential candidate Rick Santorum spoke to demonstrators. He talked about his own decision to "chose life" for his daughter, Bella, who has a rare genetic disorder.
"You are the voice of the voiceless," Santorum told the crowd. "You are those who stand for love in a world of death. And we are proud to be here with you."
NPR's Gabriella Demczuk spent the day with the protesters and brings us these photographs:
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 9
— Lucia Dragas, 8, from Boston, Mass., held a poster saying "Defend Life" along with her parents during the rally.
Lucia Dragas, 8, from Boston, Mass., held a poster saying "Defend Life" along with her parents during the rally.
Gabriella Demczuk / NPR
2 of 9
— Louisiana residents and members of Soliders for Christ under Our Lady of Guadalupe, carried crosses and recited the "Our Father" prayer during the March for Life rally.
Louisiana residents and members of Soliders for Christ under Our Lady of Guadalupe, carried crosses and recited the "Our Father" prayer during the March for Life rally.
Gabriella Demczuk / NPR
3 of 9
— Participants silently pray at the March for Life rally.
Participants silently pray at the March for Life rally.
Gabriella Demczuk / NPR
4 of 9
— A toy baby doll is crucified on a cross.
A toy baby doll is crucified on a cross.
Gabriella Demczuk / NPR
5 of 9
— Participants braved wind and snow flurries to gather at the March for Life rally.
Participants braved wind and snow flurries to gather at the March for Life rally.
Gabriella Demczuk / NPR
6 of 9
— The rally's MC Jim Suthard speaks to a crowd of thousands held days after the 4oth anniversary of Roe vs. Wade
The rally's MC Jim Suthard speaks to a crowd of thousands held days after the 4oth anniversary of Roe vs. Wade
Gabriella Demczuk / NPR
7 of 9
— Laura McGinley Ponce of Gaithersburg, Md., cheers during the rally. The March for Life rally drew thousands of antiabortion activists to the National Mall.
Laura McGinley Ponce of Gaithersburg, Md., cheers during the rally. The March for Life rally drew thousands of antiabortion activists to the National Mall.
Gabriella Demczuk / NPR
8 of 9
— Former GOP presidential contender Rick Santorum greets participants after speaking to a crowd of anti-abortion activists during today's March for Life rally.
Former GOP presidential contender Rick Santorum greets participants after speaking to a crowd of anti-abortion activists during today's March for Life rally.
Gabriella Demczuk / NPR
9 of 9
— Members of the St. John Cantius Parish of Chicago march toward the US Capitol in Washington, during today's March for Life rally.
Members of the St. John Cantius Parish of Chicago march toward the US Capitol in Washington, during today's March for Life rally.
Gabriella Demczuk / NPR