Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Yikes! 15,000 Crocodiles Escape Farm In South Africa, Area Evacuated

By Mark Memmott
Published January 24, 2013 at 10:52 AM EST
His cousins are on the loose. (2008 file photo taken at the Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa.)
His cousins are on the loose. (2008 file photo taken at the Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa.)

As flood waters rose Sunday, a South African crocodile farmer near the border with Botswana was forced to open his gates to prevent a storm surge from destroying the property.

And, no, this isn't the plot of some horror flick:

About 15,000 crocodiles escaped, according to the local newspaper, Beeld.

The Guardian writes that "although 'a few thousand' have since been recaptured, including one at a school rugby ground 75 miles away, more than half of the reptiles are still at large."

One family, according to the BBC, had to be rescued from their flooded home as "crocodiles were swimming around them."

The Guardian adds that "animal safety experts warned the public to stay indoors and away from the crocodiles." Which sounds wise to us.

While the crocodiles presumably vary in size, photos posted on the farm's website show that some are quite big — including at least one that's more than 18 feet long. The Rakwena Crocodile Farm's curio shop boasts "a wide variety of crocodile leather belts, hats, purses and rifle slings." Also, "light lunches can be booked and tasty crocodile meat dishes are available."

One more kind of creepy note:Beeld says most of the crocs are being captured at night, when it's easier to see them because their eyes shine red.

Many of the crocodiles, by the way, escaped into the Limpopo River — the "great grey-green, greasy Limpopo River" of Rudyard Kipling's short story The Elephant's Child, in which the "Elephant's Child asked a fine new question. ... 'What does the Crocodile have for dinner?' "

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott