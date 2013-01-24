Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Dustin Hoffman Hearts NPR

By Melissa Kuypers
Published January 23, 2013 at 6:16 PM EST
Dustin Hoffman at NPR West.

Dustin Hoffman just directed his first movie, Quartet, about a retirement home for opera singers and musicians.

The actor told Fresh Air Host Terry Gross about the experience - working with an entire cast over the age of 70, and translating real-life feelings about aging onto the silver screen. He also talked about his long career in film, receiving a Kennedy Center award and all the reasons he won't hold a gun on film (anymore).

Hoffman showed up for his 7:15 a.m. interview at 7:00 a.m., ready to go and chatting with anyone who was around. And here he is, showing his love for NPR after the interview, while the rest of LA was just waking up.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Melissa Kuypers