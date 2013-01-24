Dustin Hoffman Hearts NPR

Dustin Hoffman just directed his first movie, Quartet, about a retirement home for opera singers and musicians.

The actor told Fresh Air Host Terry Gross about the experience - working with an entire cast over the age of 70, and translating real-life feelings about aging onto the silver screen. He also talked about his long career in film, receiving a Kennedy Center award and all the reasons he won't hold a gun on film (anymore).

Hoffman showed up for his 7:15 a.m. interview at 7:00 a.m., ready to go and chatting with anyone who was around. And here he is, showing his love for NPR after the interview, while the rest of LA was just waking up.

