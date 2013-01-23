Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Stunning Photos: In Chicago, Firefighters Battle Huge Flames In Arctic Cold

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 23, 2013 at 5:13 PM EST
A frozen pair of gloves belonging to a Chicago firefighter stand on a railing behind him, during a five-alarm blaze in a warehouse on the city's South Side.
A frozen pair of gloves belonging to a Chicago firefighter stand on a railing behind him, during a five-alarm blaze in a warehouse on the city's South Side.

Firefighters in Chicago responded to the largest fire in years last night. According to The Chicago Tribune, at one point a third of the city's firefighters were battling the blaze at a vacant warehouse.

Luckily no one was hurt, but the arctic temperatures the area is experiencing meant the firefighters faced issues like frozen hydrants.

The pictures of the action, however, are made simply stunning because of the ice.

We'll leave you with a couple more:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

A firefighter helps to extinguish a massive blaze at a vacant warehouse in Chicago.
Scott Olson / Getty Images
/
A firefighter helps to extinguish a massive blaze at a vacant warehouse in Chicago.

Tags

NPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta