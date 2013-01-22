Three Shot At Community College Near Houston

Update at 5:19 p.m. ET. College Safe:

During a news briefing, Sheriff Maj. Armando Tello said that the Lone Star College campus is now safe.

Tello said three people were injured, after an altercation between two men led to a shooting. One of the individuals invovled in the altercation was a student at the college. Another one of those shot was a maintance worker caught in the cross fire.

Tello did not give any details as to the condition of the injured.

Classes will resume tomorrow.

Local news outlets are reporting that shortly after noon central time, three people were injured at a community college in north Houston.

KHOU reports three people were taken out of Lone Star College's north campus in stretchers, after shots rang out. The news station adds that one of the three injured is a suspect.

Television images from KTRK showed students streaming out the building, as well as first responders providing first aid to a person on a stretcher.

The Houston Chronicle reports:

"'We know that shots have been fired and we are in a shelter-in-place situation on the campus,' said Vicki Cassidy, manager of media relations for Lone Star College System. 'It's a pretty chaotic scene at this point in time.'

"Cassidy said she could not provide any other details about the shooting. The campus is one of six that makes up the community college system."

As tends to be the case, the situation on campus is chaotic so the details are still hard to pin down. We'll follow this and update this post.

If you're looking for live coverage, you can find it at KTRK and KHOU.

Update at 3:05 p.m. ET. 'Situation Under Control':

Lone Star College tweets:

"Shooting around 12:31 today at LSC-North Harris between two individuals,three shot.Danger has been mitigated. Situation under control."

This is the same information the Associated Press is getting from a "sheriff's official."

Update at 2:54 p.m. ET. One Shooter In Custody:

Speaking to CNN, Jed Young, executive director of communications for the college, said the shooting was between two individuals and that one shooter had been shot and was in custody. The shooter fled the campus, Young said.

Second shooter fled campus

Update at 2:20 p.m. ET. Police Looking For Another Suspect:

According to the Houston Chronicle, which monitoring police scanners, another suspect "is being sought."

