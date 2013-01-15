Bringing The World Home To You

Wal-Mart Plans To Hire Veterans

Published January 15, 2013 at 4:00 AM EST

NPR's business news starts with a Wal-Mart plan to hire veterans.

OK, we've heard elsewhere in the program about corporate recruiters seeking out veterans. Today, Wal-Mart announces it will hire every veteran who wants a job. It's part of a new program beginning on Memorial Day. The only requirements here are that the veteran left the military in the previous year and that the veteran was not dishonorably discharged.

This Wal-Mart plan is expected to lead to jobs for more than 100,000 people over the next five years. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

