Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

In News Conference, Obama Calls For Raising Debt Ceiling

By Brian Naylor,
David Greene
Published January 14, 2013 at 12:26 PM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

I'm David Greene. We'll begin NPR's business news with a warning from President Obama.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

GREENE: That is President Obama just moments ago at the final news conference of his first term. He repeated his call on Congress to raise the U.S. Treasury's borrowing limit. And we've brought in NPR's Brian Naylor to help us understand this. And, Brian, President Obama said it would be irresponsible and absurd for Congress to not raise the debt ceiling. It would be a self-inflicted wound on the economy. Why these dire warnings?

BRIAN NAYLOR, BYLINE: Well, David, the president feels that unless the debt ceiling is raised by Congress, terrible things can happen to the economy. We could be back into a recession, the investors abroad will see the U.S. as no longer a safe bet. And also, more sort of day-to-day worries about whether Social Security checks will go out, whether the Armed Forces service members will be paid. All kinds of bad things can happen, the president is saying.

I think what he is trying to do is to frame this argument. He's been saying for some time now he's not going to negotiate on this issue. He said today that Congress will not collect a ransom in order to have the ability to raise the debt ceiling. So he's trying to paint a picture of what might happen unless this does occur.

GREENE: And we should say that the Republicans want to tie any increase in the debt ceiling to new cuts, more cuts in spending, right?

NAYLOR: That's right.

GREENE: NPR's Brian Naylor. Thanks so much for joining us.

NAYLOR: All right, David. Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
Brian Naylor
NPR News' Brian Naylor is a correspondent on the Washington Desk. In this role, he covers politics and federal agencies.
See stories by Brian Naylor
David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
See stories by David Greene