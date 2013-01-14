Bringing The World Home To You

Denver Mayor Must Dance Like Ray Lewis

Published January 14, 2013 at 6:30 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Winning isn't everything but at least you don't have to dance. The mayors of Denver and Baltimore made a friendly wager when their teams met in the NFL playoffs. When Baltimore won in overtime, it was disaster for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who must now dance like Ray Lewis. The soon-to-retire Baltimore star does an awkward but enthusiastic sideline dance before games. And we're going to find out soon how well Mayor Hancock moves.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

