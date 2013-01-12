Fresh Air Weekend: Civil War, 'Downton' And 'Girls'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:



'The Fall Of The House Of Dixie' Built A New U.S.: In a new book, Civil War historian Bruce Levine says that from the destruction of the South emerged an entirely new country, making the Civil War equivalent to a second American Revolution. Integral to the Union's victory, he says, were the nearly 200,000 black soldiers who enlisted.

Julian Fellowes On The Rules Of 'Downton': On the hit Masterpiece Theater series, the social rules the characters have always known are changing as the world events of the 20th century unfold. The series' creator, Julian Fellowes, says his relatives who lived through that era inspired his lasting interest in class.

Season Two Brings Changes For 'Girls': The second season of the HBO series premieres this month, and Fresh Air critic David Bianculli says "these young women — these girls —really are changing and growing and adapting to tough life in the big city."

