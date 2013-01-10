Study: Music Affects Driver Safety

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business goes out by special request to people listening in their cars. A new study finds that the music you listen to can affect how safely you drive.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Researchers at London Metropolitan University studied how drivers reacted to different playlists over 500 miles. Some of the safest music, we're told, included tunes by Norah Jones and Elton John. They're soft and slow-paced.

MONTAGNE: Hip-hop, dance and heavy metal music led to more aggressive driving. Subjects listening to classical music drove most erratically.

INSKEEP: Of course. Here's something interesting, also: Coldplay was one of the bands whose music induced safe driving. And this is not the first time that Coldplay has turned up in a study.

MONTAGNE: In 2010, researchers found Coldplay to be the best band to fall asleep to. Uh-oh.

INSKEEP: That doesn't sound especially safe for driving. Let us suggest you make sure you're well-rested before you drive while playing Coldplay. Failing that, you can always just listen to public radio news.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And keeping you awake - we hope, anyway - I'm Renee Montagne.

