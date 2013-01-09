Korean Pop Star Psy To Appear In Super Bowl Ad

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is Psyper Bowl.

MONTAGNE: South Korean pop star Psy took YouTube by storm with the viral sensation "Gangnam Style." Now he's setting his sights on the Super Bowl.

He's going to appear in a Super Bowl ad for Wonderful Pistachios - one of the biggest retailers of the salted nuts, which are a favorite of armchair quarterbacks across the country. I'm not a Pistachio guy, didn't realize. Anyway, the commercial will include an alternate version of Psy's hit song. Made to the lyrics will be changed to extol the virtues of Pistachios.

MONTAGNE: The Super Bowl is by far the biggest TV event of the year. Thirty seconds of ad time this year will cost a company as much as $4 million. That's a record, according to CBS, which will be broadcasting the game.

