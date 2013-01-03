This May Blow Your Mind: Video Of New Year's Eve Fireworks In Reverse

Before the holiday mood completely disappears, take a break if you can to watch this video of the New Year's Eve fireworks in Melbourne, Australia.

The guy who made it, Julian Tay, writes he was:

"Curious to see what fireworks would look like if I played it backwards. Turns out, it looks pretty awesome. Playing it in reverse gives it that cool slow-mo feel which is strangely soothing and tranquil. Totally opposite of the true nature of fireworks."

And, yes, this has been done by others. But with about 120,000 views (and counting), Tay's has quickly become the most-watched of the YouTube videos that pop up for us with a search of the term "fireworks in reverse."

(H/T to Gawker.)

