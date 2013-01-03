Bringing The World Home To You

In China, Yellow Is The New Red

Published January 3, 2013 at 7:38 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

You've seen this happen, maybe done it yourself. You approach an intersection, the light turns yellow, but instead of slowing to a stop, you accelerate and blow through. Chinese authorities have now outlawed this practice. New rules say yellow is the new red. It means stop. The change has prompted vocal protest, even at the official Chinese news agency. One Chinese critic says the new rules are contrary to Newton's First Law about momentum.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

