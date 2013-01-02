Staten Island To Get Largest Ferris Wheel

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Developer Richard Marin says he's building the world's largest Ferris Wheel. It's planned for the shore of New York City's Staten Island. It's part of a larger development which is going ahead even though critics noted is partly in a flood zone. Flooding from Hurricane Sandy prompted Mr. Marin to make only minor adjustments. He says the project is a boon for Staten Island, and in fairness, the top of the Ferris Wheel will be above any storm surge. It's MORNING EDITION.