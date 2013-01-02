Bringing The World Home To You

Bird Sighting Record Broken In Canada

Published January 2, 2013 at 7:27 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, Iâm David Greene with a record that's for the birds. Twenty-two-year-old Josh Vandermeulen is happy as a lark about the record he set for number of birds sighted in Ontario, Canada. He drove thousands of miles to see 344 different bird species this year, six more than the previous record.

He told the Toronto Star he won't try for the record next year. He'll be spending more time with his girlfriend, who is not a birder, but she's training to be a vet. Birds of a feather...

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition