Listen Up! Audiobooks For Every Taste

If you're feeling overwhelmed by the holiday rush — too swamped, even, to spend an afternoon reading those books you got for Christmas, we have some recommendations for you — but these are audiobooks, so you can listen while you multitask.

Robin Whitten is the editor and founder of AudioFile magazine. Her list of the year's best audiobooks begins with a selection that might while away the hours on a long family road trip. "Toothiana is one of William Joyce's books that's in the Guardians of Childhood series," she tells NPR's David Greene. "He has the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny and St. Nicholas, who all become superheroes through these various books."

"It is so inventive and imaginative, and it's great for storytelling," she adds. And that storytelling quality is part of what makes a good audiobook. "Oftentimes, episodic stories and mysteries ... in fiction, it's easier to see how audiobooks and the audio medium work."

There is a nonfiction selection on Whitten's list: Jon Meacham'sThomas Jefferson: The Art of Power, which chronicles the third president's life in an immersive style reminiscent of good fiction. Whitten adds that the book also benefits from the voice of a good reader. "You can be that involved [with the book] as you see the words on the page, but in audio, the narrator helps place you there."

Some audiobooks have celebrity narrators — for example, Colin Firth can be heard reading The End of the Affair by Graham Greene. "For a lot of people who've never really considered or been interested in an audiobook, they think, 'Oh, I love Colin Firth, I love his voice' ... and so they may try something," Whitten says. "And they also may not really know who Graham Greene is ... but they're attracted to it, so they're going to give it a try." Firth's voice is beautiful, she adds, "and he has a really special way of being inside the story, which is actually a personal, I think, a personal favorite of his ... it's in your head, as if he's telling just you."

Listen Up! Audiobooks For Every Taste Listen • 0:00

More of Robin Whitten's Audiobook Picks

Fiction

The Art of Fielding by Chad Harbach

Read by Holter Graham

Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter

Read by Edoardo Ballerini

Bring Up the Bodies by Hilary Mantel

Read by Simon Vance

Biography and History

Charles Dickens: A Life by Claire Tomalin

Read by Alex Jennings

Cronkite by Douglas Brinkley

Read by George Guidall

Nonfiction and Culture

Abundance by Steve Kotler and Peter Diamandis

Read by Arthur Morey

Arguably by Christopher Hitchens

Read by Simon Prebble

Mystery and Suspense

An American Spy by Olen Steinhauer

Read by David Pittu

The Beautiful Mystery by Louise Penny

Read by Ralph Cosham

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.