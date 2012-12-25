Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Santa Amazes Deaf Boy's Mother

Published December 25, 2012 at 7:19 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We know Santa has to speak a lot of languages because of his world travels, but he continues to amaze. At a store near Boston, three-year-old Cameron Sylvester had his chance to meet Santa, but the boy, who's legally deaf, stayed back. Santa saw his hearing aid and in sign language asked that magic question: Are you a good boy? Cameron's mother told WCBV News she wanted to cry. A lot of people don't know sign language, she said, but then there's Santa. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition