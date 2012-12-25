Bringing The World Home To You

Is Santa's Sleigh Powered By Caribou?

Published December 25, 2012 at 7:26 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with our latest installment of Santa science. Today, new research from the University of Alaska. In a study, biology professor Perry Barboza argues that the animals pulling Santa's sleigh might actually be young caribou. North American Caribou have a greater power to mass ratio than Siberian reindeer. They are leaner and have longer legs. These all sound like great points, but I would expect some pushback. I mean, has anyone asked Donner or Blitzen. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

