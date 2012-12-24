Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Forget About Chimneys: Think Wormholes If You Want To See Santa

By Mark Memmott
Published December 24, 2012 at 9:00 AM EST
Science says Santa's been tricking us with that reindeer stuff.
Science says Santa's been tricking us with that reindeer stuff.

Sorry, Google. Sorry, NORAD.

Your online "Santa trackers" are cool.

But that jolly old elf has you both fooled.

At least that's what astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson suspects. He tongue-in-cheekily tells Morning Edition's David Greene that the whole bit about flying around the world in a sleigh pulled by reindeer and landing on rooftops is just a ruse. He says that what St. Nick is really doing, if you think about the "science of Santa," is whipping around the world and into the homes of good girls and boys via some wondrous wormholes.

Santa's just telling everyone to watch the chimney as a distraction from what he's really up to, Tyson says.

So, the thing to do is to find where the wormhole opens at your house. Maybe the microwave? We suggest standing well away.

Oh, and about Rudolph's red nose: "That's awesome," says Tyson, because red light is "ideal for getting through foggy, cloudy nights. ... It penetrates better through fog than blue light."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Forget About Chimneys: Think Wormholes If You Want To See Santa

Tags

NPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott