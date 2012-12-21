Bringing The World Home To You

Prediction

Published December 22, 2012 at 12:00 PM EST

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will America look like once we've gone off that looming fiscal cliff? Roxanne Roberts?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Cheating husbands will only be able to afford to one-time their wives.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Hard. Brian Babylon?

BRIAN BABYLON: They'll make a move about it. It'll be called "Grapes of Wrath: Reloaded."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Bobcat Goldthwait?

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: Mostly naked mole people.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if any of those things happen, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Roxanne Roberts and Bobcat Goldthwait. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. Have a wonderful Christmas. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

