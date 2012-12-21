Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will America look like once we've gone off that looming fiscal cliff? Roxanne Roberts?
ROXANNE ROBERTS: Cheating husbands will only be able to afford to one-time their wives.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Hard. Brian Babylon?
BRIAN BABYLON: They'll make a move about it. It'll be called "Grapes of Wrath: Reloaded."
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Bobcat Goldthwait?
BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: Mostly naked mole people.
(LAUGHTER)
CARL KASELL: Well, if any of those things happen, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!
SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Roxanne Roberts and Bobcat Goldthwait. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. Have a wonderful Christmas. We'll see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.