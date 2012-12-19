Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Oregon Man Advertises For Wife

Published December 19, 2012 at 6:42 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with best wishes to Sandy McCulloch, an Oregon man walking around the town of Corvallis with a sign around his neck reading, wanted: a wife. Mr. McCulloch is 82. He'd take a younger woman, but no younger than 60. And ideally, she reads and can laugh. Mr. McCulloch was married three times, but tells the Corvallis Gazette Times he's matured, cleaned up his act and become the kind of man who stands around on the street with a sign on his neck. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition