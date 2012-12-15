Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Other News: Egyptians Vote; Assad's Forces Fight Back

By Mark Memmott
Published December 15, 2012 at 7:56 AM EST
In Cairo earlier today, a man dips his finger on an ink pad so that he can mark having voted during a referendum on the new Egyptian constitution.
In Cairo earlier today, a man dips his finger on an ink pad so that he can mark having voted during a referendum on the new Egyptian constitution.

We continue to follow the tragic news from Newtown, Conn., about Friday's mass shooting at an elementary school.

There is, of course, other news:

-- "Some Polling Issues As Egyptians Vote On Draft Constitution." (NPR's Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson)

-- "Syrian Forces Try To Seize Rebel-Held Areas South Of Damascus." (Bloomberg News)

-- "Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman To Resign." (The Guardian)

-- Nurse Found Hanged After Royal Hoax Left "Unfillable Void," Her Children Say. (BBC News)

-- "Many States Leaving Insurance Changes To Federal Government." (Los Angeles Times)

-- "Gasoline Prices Soon To Hit Low Point For 2012." (The Associated Press)

-- "Ethics Panel Investigating Rep. Aaron Schock [R-Ill.]." His office expects matter to be "resolved positively." (Chicago Tribune)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott