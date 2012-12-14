Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, tell us who's getting what in their stocking. Tom Bodett?

TOM BODETT: Governor Chris Christie gets a commemorative recording of the 12-12-12 Hurricane Sandy benefit concert signed by Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney and the surviving members of Nirvana, titled "Smells like Old Man Smell."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Jessi Klein?

JESSI KLEIN: I think Wolf Blitzer will get another pair of serious but fun eyeglass frames.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Luke Burbank?

LUKE BURBANK: For John Boehner, a nearly finished punch card for Tropic Tan tanning salon in Silver Springs.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if any of those gifts get handed out, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Jessi Klein, and Mr. Luke Burbank. Thanks to all of you fabulous people for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: We love each and every one of you individually. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you back here, yes, next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.