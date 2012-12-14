Opening Panel Round

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Tom, Cathay Pacific Airways is known as one of the best, and one of the lispiest airlines in the world. But now, to protest what they feel are unfair wages, their flight attendants are refusing to do what?

TOM BODETT: Oh, is this the one where they're not going to smile or be nice to people.

SAGAL: That's exactly right. They're not going to smile anymore.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

(APPLAUSE)

BODETT: Boy, you couldn't - you know, most airlines you wouldn't notice, you know.

SAGAL: Exactly. Usually when you see somebody frowning and looking unhappy on an airplane, it's all of the other passengers. But now, the flight attendants on Cathay Pacific are threatening to withhold smiles until their union gets a 5% pay raise. This seems strange. Like this is going to like apply economic pressure?

BODETT: Where is this airline from?

SAGAL: Cathay.

BODETT: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: That's not a right to smile country, is it?

SAGAL: No, it isn't, no. It's so weird to like have a strike, a labor action that could be so easily broken by tickling.

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.