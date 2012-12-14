Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Guilty Plea Expected In Rate Scandal

Published December 14, 2012 at 5:33 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a possible plea and fine.

The bank UBS has been in the middle of a huge investigation into manipulating interest rates. This morning, there are several reports that a subsidiary of UBS is making a settlement deal with U.S., British and Swiss officials. The New York Times says federal prosecutors are close to securing a guilty plea from the bank and it could face a billion in fines. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition