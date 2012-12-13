Sales Soar In Gaza Of Fragrance Named For Rocket Fired At Israel

Before anyone else does, we'll make the "I love the smell of napalm in the morning" reference that comes to mind when you read this:

"Sales of a citrus-scented perfume marketed in Gaza have soared since it was named in honor of the rockets that Palestinians shot at Israel during a war last month, the manufacturer said." (Reuters)

The scent — there's one for men and another for women — is named M75. It's marketed by a Gaza company called Stay Stylish. The marketing director, who wanted only to be known as Shadi, tells CNN that in Gaza, M75 "means a period of happiness, or the feeling of victory, and the use of the perfume is an expression of happiness as well."

During eight days of fighting last month involving rockets fired from Hamas-controlled territory and air strikes by Israeli forces on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, more than 150 people were killed in Gaza and at least five people were killed in Israel.

(H/T to NPR's Philip Reeves.)

