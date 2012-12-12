Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Wal-Mart's Lobbying In U.S. To Be Probed By Indian Government

By Mark Memmott
Published December 12, 2012 at 12:24 PM EST
September 2012: Employees celebrate the opening of a Best Price Modern store in Hyderabad, India. Bharti Enterprises manages that and other such stores, which Wal-Mart has invested in.
September 2012: Employees celebrate the opening of a Best Price Modern store in Hyderabad, India. Bharti Enterprises manages that and other such stores, which Wal-Mart has invested in.

India's government has approved an inquiry into Wal-Mart's lobbying activities in the U.S. as a heated debate over the retail giant's plans for stores in India moves into a new phase, NPR's Julie McCarthy tells us from New Delhi.

The company has been at the heart of noisy disruptions in the Indian parliament. Last week, the government cleared the way for the chain to open stores in India. But opponents have tried to stir suspicions by conflating Wal-Mart's lobbying in the U.S. with bribery of officials in India.

So now, a retired judge has been appointed to investigate the retailer's lobbying activities.

Wal-Mart, as The Financial Times reports, has said it spent $25 million over the past four years lobbying the U.S. government on issues including "market access for investment in India." Wal-Mart has issued a statement saying that any "allegation that a routine U.S. lobbying disclosure form reflects improper conduct in India is false."

American Ambassader Nancy Powell has joined the discussion, saying that in the U.S., "bribery" and "lobbying" are "two separate things."

Though Wal-Mart's disclosures have generated political heat, the captains of India's own industries are no strangers to lobbying in America. Records filed with the U.S. House of Representatives show that some of India's most successful companies including Reliance Industries and Tata Sons, have contracted with American lobbying firms to promote their business interests.

Wal-Mart was already being investigated in India, as theFT explains, "over accusations that it secretly invested in supermarkets, flouting a ban on foreign direct investment in the sector." It invested in Easyday stores, a chain of convenience shops and hypermarkets that are managed by a partner, Bharti Enterprises.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott