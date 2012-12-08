Opening Panel Round
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about the week's news, of course. Maz, hold onto your hat, a shocking scientific discovery from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand. According to psychology researchers, humans like what?
MAZ JOBRANI: Humans like what?
SAGAL: Yes. They discovered this scientifically.
JOBRANI: Scientifically, humans like food.
SAGAL: Even more than food.
JOBRANI: Air.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Presumably more than air, because this came in first and second place.
JOBRANI: Sex.
SAGAL: Yes. Not only sex, but booze and sex.
(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)
SAGAL: It's been scientifically proven. The psychologists found people like drinking beer and having sex, and also that you can get a research grant for pretty much anything these days.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Researchers had subjects make a list of the best things in life, and participants ranked sex number 1, drinking number 2, and volunteering number 3.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: We assume number 4 on the list of favorite things to do was "lying about what number 3 is."
(LAUGHTER)
(APPLAUSE)
JOBRANI: There was no study.
SAGAL: There was.
JOBRANI: I'll tell you what that was. That was a bunch of scientists trying to answer the question "what the hell are we going to do about these receipts?"
(LAUGHTER)
(APPLAUSE)
PAULA POUNDSTONE: You know, what was the sample size on that?
SAGAL: I think it was one guy in a room going, what would I rather be doing right now.
(LAUGHTER)
ADAM FELBER: Well, you know, they always go to college kids to get them to volunteer to be the...
SAGAL: Yeah, that's true.
FELBER: What else are they going to like besides sex and booze? Food should have been up there.
(LAUGHTER)
FELBER: I'm older now. Food should make a move.
(LAUGHTER)
FELBER: Food.
POUNDSTONE: You are playing "Family Feud" with yourself right now.
SAGAL: Yeah.
(LAUGHTER)
(APPLAUSE)
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)