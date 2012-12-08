Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: Judd Apatow, Colm Toibin

Published December 8, 2012 at 9:00 AM EST
Five years after <em></em>Judd Apatow's <em>Knocked Up</em>, Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann reprise their roles as married couple Pete and Debbie. Now years into their marriage with two kids (played by Iris and Maude Apatow), Pete and Debbie approach 40 less than gracefully.
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 'This Is 40,' Family Life In All Its Glory: Judd Apatow draws on his own experiences as a husband and father in a new comedy that explores the ups and downs of family life. The film stays close to home, literally and figuratively. It stars his wife, Leslie Mann, as well as their two daughters, and was filmed a few doors down from his house.

A New 'Testament' Told From Mary's Point Of View: In his new novel,The Testament of Mary, Irish author Colm Toibin imagines Mary's life 20 years after the crucifixion, as she wonders what she might have done differently to ease her son's suffering. "I felt that I was Mary," he says. "I was her consciousness, watching the thing happening."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

  • In 'This Is Forty,' Family Life In All Its Glory

  • A New 'Testament' Told From Mary's Point Of View

