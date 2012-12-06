Trump Bans Glenfiddich Whisky At His Resorts

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is Trump versus Forbes. The Forbes we're talking about is a Scotsman named Michael Forbes. He has the misfortune of living right next to Donald Trump's new golf course in Scotland. Forbes has refused to sell his property to Trump; and what has ensued is the war of words that you probably would expect between the property magnet, and anyone who gets in his way.

The latest flare-up? This week, Michael Forbes won the Top Scot Award, beating out Scottish tennis champion Andy Murray. The award's given by the Scottish whisky company that makes the famous Glenfiddich brand. Trump was furious that his nemesis won the award, and tweeted that the decision is an embarrassment to Scotland. And as final revenge, Donald Trump also tweeted that he will ban all Glenfiddich products at his resorts and properties.

He refers to the single malt Scotch as garbage alcohol. Well, Dad, if you're listening, you know that neither of us agree with that characterization.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

