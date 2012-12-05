VIDEO: Missouri Bridge Blows Up Real Good (On Purpose)

We're little kids when it comes to watching things blow up.

So we're happy to pass along video of the westbound sections of the Blanchette Bridge that connects St. Louis and St. Charles, Mo., going boom Tuesday.

Our friends at St. Louis Public Radio say the demolition is part of "a $63 million rehabilitation project."

Missouri's Department of Transportation has posted several clips on YouTube (the project's been going on for a while).

There's also this nice compilation of video by YouTube user Michael Scalera from the Nov. 18 destruction of one section and Tuesday's implosion that took down the rest of the structure.

Some of our previous such posts:

-- Kaboom! Lake Champlain Bridge Is Gone.

-- KABOOM! San Diego's Entire Fireworks Show Ignites At Once.

(H/T to our Missouri buddy Alan Greenblatt.)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.