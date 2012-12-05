Bringing The World Home To You

VIDEO: Missouri Bridge Blows Up Real Good (On Purpose)

By Mark Memmott
Published December 5, 2012 at 12:08 PM EST

We're little kids when it comes to watching things blow up.

So we're happy to pass along video of the westbound sections of the Blanchette Bridge that connects St. Louis and St. Charles, Mo., going boom Tuesday.

Our friends at St. Louis Public Radio say the demolition is part of "a $63 million rehabilitation project."

Missouri's Department of Transportation has posted several clips on YouTube (the project's been going on for a while).

There's also this nice compilation of video by YouTube user Michael Scalera from the Nov. 18 destruction of one section and Tuesday's implosion that took down the rest of the structure.

Some of our previous such posts:

-- Kaboom! Lake Champlain Bridge Is Gone.

-- KABOOM! San Diego's Entire Fireworks Show Ignites At Once.

(H/T to our Missouri buddy Alan Greenblatt.)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
