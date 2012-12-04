Report: Bloomberg Urged Hillary Clinton To Run For NYC Mayor

The New York Times broke one of the more intriguing political stories of the week, last night: In a phone call "not long ago," New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg urged Hillary Clinton to consider running for his job after she ended her tenure as secretary of sate.

Bloomberg, the Times reports, seems anxious about his role in politics after he finishes his third and final term as mayor of the country's largest city. During the call, which the Times confirmed with three people, Clinton left it very clear that she was not interested in the job.

But perhaps no one puts this story in better context than Robert Zimmerman, a Democratic National Committee member from New York.

"If in fact he did say that to Hillary Clinton, it's only because he holds the position and therefore regards it as a step up from being president," Zimmerman told the Times.

Clinton is widely believed to be the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for president in 2016 should she chose to pursue it. Clinton, who sought her party's nomination in 2008, has repeatedly said she's not interested.

The New York Times has much more on the story, so we encourage you to click over.

