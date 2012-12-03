Bringing The World Home To You

Virginia Man Bowls Perfect Game

Published December 3, 2012 at 7:18 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with some spare inspiration from bowler George Holscher. Last week, with a modified wheelchair and a $20 yard sale bowling ball, the Virginia man rolled a perfect game - 12 strikes in a row. Holscher's actually the second wheelchair bowler on record to rack up 300 points. After the game the paraplegic told the Virginian Pilot newspaper, I know I said I can't feel my knees, but let me tell you, they were weak. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

