The Sight Of Roadkill Makes A Pretty, Data-Rich Picture

NCPR | By Sarah Harris
Published December 1, 2012 at 9:00 PM EST
When wildlife ecologist Danielle Garneau finds roadkill, she uploads data about it onto her smartphone.
Wildlife ecologist Danielle Garneau is making a habit of tracking down roadkill. She actually seeks it out, hunting for clues about larger ecological trends. Garneau records it all on a free smartphone app, EpiCollect.

Standing by the side of the road in upstate New York, phone in hand, Garneau peers down at a dead, bloody and smelly skunk.

She takes a picture of the carcass and opens the app to input data, including location, time of day, the road's speed limit and whether the carcass has been scavenged. The data gets sent to the project server, and the roadkill appears as a red pushpin on a digital map.

Roadkill may not be glamorous, but Garneau, who works at the State University of New York at Plattsburgh, says these dead critters carry valuable information.

"We're looking at a fine scale at patterns of animal movement — maybe we can pick up migratory patterns, maybe we can see a phenology change," she says. "And also, in the long term, if many of these animals are threatened or they're in a decline, the hope would be that we could share this information with people who could make changes."

Over the course of the afternoon, she logs a lot of dead animals: a rabbit whose tail is about 20 feet down the road, a red squirrel with a deep gash across its back and an almost unrecognizable raccoon.

Some of it's fresh, and some of it's been pretty picked over, either scavenged by other animals, rained on or frozen. It's hard not to get a little philosophical about all the dead animals.

"We're embedded in their world, and they're embedded in our world, and the boundaries are kinda blurry," Garneau says.

By the end of the afternoon, the wildlife seems more visible. Some argue that technology has a way of cutting people off from nature, but tracking roadkill is really the opposite.

The project facilitates engagement with the natural world, even if that piece of nature is a smelly skunk decaying on the side of the road.

Copyright 2021 NCPR. To see more, visit NCPR.

Sarah Harris
North Country Public Radio/Champlain Valley reporter for the Innovation TrailSarah Harris covers the Champlain Valley for Innovation Trail. She was an assistant teacher for the first class of the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Sarah's work has aired on NPR's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition. Sarah is a 2010 recipient of the Middlebury Fellowship in Environmental Journalism, has lived abroad in the Maldives and Nepal, and is a graduate of Middlebury College.
