Woman Turns To Facebook To Help Find Beloved Hat

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Bridget Hughes carried her floppy brown hat everywhere. She even had it on at her friend's wedding. It belonged to her late mom, who wore it during cancer treatment, so you can imagine how Bridget felt when she lost that hat at the Phoenix airport this week. She asked friends on Facebook for help in the search and her post has now been shared more than 100,000 times. Bridget says the support online has inspired her, whether or not the hat is ever found. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.